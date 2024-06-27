Evo 2024 breaks records with over 10,000 competitors in attendance

HQ

The world of competitive fighting esports has literally never been bigger. Not only are there a variety of titles available that support competitive action, but they are more popular than ever, and this is reflected in just how many participants are flocking to Las Vegas in mid-July to be part of the Evo 2024 tournament.

Evo has announced that it will be a record-breaking event with 10,224 unique participants involved. There will be several more total bracket entries (16,231) as some competitors look to be involved in multiple tournaments, but regardless of this, the unique participants is a record not just for Evo but for esports as a whole.

The broken records don't stop there either as several games are seeing record attendance too, including Tekken 8, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike all attracting huge numbers of participants.

As for when Evo 2024 will be held, the event is slated for July 19-21 and will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center.