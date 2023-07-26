EVO 2023 reveals full schedule, includes a big surprise

EVO 2023 has revealed its full schedule, including panels, tournaments, and more as we'll be getting a special announcement from an unnamed developer.
The panels and special events are as follows, and will all take place between the 4th to the 6th of August:
And here's a reminder on the previously announced tournament games that'll be available to watch live over on Twitch or on the main stages in Las Vegas:
"A surprise developer takes the spotlight for an exciting announcement. We can't say who yet, but expect a first look at a special reveal from them! We can't wait to show you more once the show gets started!" reads the announcement regarding the special surprise from EVO (via Gematsu). While we won't know what this reveal is until later, this won't stop fans from guessing.
What do you think will be the big reveal at EVO?