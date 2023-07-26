Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

EVO 2023 reveals full schedule, includes a big surprise

"A surprise developer takes the spotlight for an exciting announcement."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

EVO 2023 has revealed its full schedule, including panels, tournaments, and more as we'll be getting a special announcement from an unnamed developer.

The panels and special events are as follows, and will all take place between the 4th to the 6th of August:


  • Arc System Works panel

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising panel

  • Guilty Gear: Strive panel

  • "Exciting Announcement from Surprise Developer"

  • Capcom Cup Champion interviews

  • Skullgirls panel

  • Rivels of Aether 2 panel

  • Indie fighting game trailers - see what's new in the world of indie fighting games

  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Top 5 Evo Matches

  • Street Fighter 6 panel

  • Tekken 8 panel

  • Killer Instinct 10-Year Anniversary Invitational

And here's a reminder on the previously announced tournament games that'll be available to watch live over on Twitch or on the main stages in Las Vegas:


  • Street Fighter 6

  • Guilty Gear Strive

  • Dragon Ball FighterZ

  • Tekken 7

  • King of Fighters XV

  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

"A surprise developer takes the spotlight for an exciting announcement. We can't say who yet, but expect a first look at a special reveal from them! We can't wait to show you more once the show gets started!" reads the announcement regarding the special surprise from EVO (via Gematsu). While we won't know what this reveal is until later, this won't stop fans from guessing.

What do you think will be the big reveal at EVO?

EVO 2023 reveals full schedule, includes a big surprise


Loading next content