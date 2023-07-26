EVO 2023 reveals full schedule, includes a big surprise

HQ

EVO 2023 has revealed its full schedule, including panels, tournaments, and more as we'll be getting a special announcement from an unnamed developer.

The panels and special events are as follows, and will all take place between the 4th to the 6th of August:



Arc System Works panel



Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising panel



Guilty Gear: Strive panel



"Exciting Announcement from Surprise Developer"



Capcom Cup Champion interviews



Skullgirls panel



Rivels of Aether 2 panel



Indie fighting game trailers - see what's new in the world of indie fighting games



Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Top 5 Evo Matches



Street Fighter 6 panel



Tekken 8 panel



Killer Instinct 10-Year Anniversary Invitational



And here's a reminder on the previously announced tournament games that'll be available to watch live over on Twitch or on the main stages in Las Vegas:



Street Fighter 6



Guilty Gear Strive



Dragon Ball FighterZ



Tekken 7



King of Fighters XV



Melty Blood: Type Lumina



Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate



Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3



"A surprise developer takes the spotlight for an exciting announcement. We can't say who yet, but expect a first look at a special reveal from them! We can't wait to show you more once the show gets started!" reads the announcement regarding the special surprise from EVO (via Gematsu). While we won't know what this reveal is until later, this won't stop fans from guessing.

What do you think will be the big reveal at EVO?