Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design

Though they were well known already in the field - mostly thanks to the Momentum screens which we've been covering at Gamereactor - it was becoming clear in the past few years that the Dutch tech giant was lagging behind in not having its own brand dedicated to gaming products, like others such as HP, LG, Asus or Lenovo had done before. The response to this came the other day in Paris, where Philips decorated the Stade de France with lights and colours to celebrate its first gaming event and to introduce Evnia.

Inspired by the Greek word Εύνοια (good thinking), the new branch is meant to cover from entry level to high end, from performance-focused peripherals to those meant for immersion. And monitors spearhead this new offer, considering the link with biggest manufacturer TPV and the already-existing partnership with MMD. But besides screens, Evnia includes mice, keyboards and headsets, and it will be expanded in the near future, as European gaming manager César Acosta confirmed to Gamereactor.

César Acosta unveiling Evnia in Paris.

Even though Jasmine "Veracity" Kanuga's presentation suggested something more ground-breaking tech-wise, the most innovative and refreshing thing about Evnia is its visual and ergonomic design, as it stays away from the more pointy, robotic style we're used to seeing in gaming and esports. One could even say they have a PlayStation touch, but the Ambiglow lights, the faceted surfaces, or the silver stripes define their own identity.

Here are the first products introduced:

Blue lights decorating Les Bleus' stadium.

Philips Evnia - Specs, prices, release dates

Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV





34-inch curved gaming monitor



165 Hz refresh rate



QHD, HDR 1400, mini-LED back lighting



Releasing in December 2022



RRP: 2,069 euros



Philips Evnia 42M2N8900





OLED 99 42-inch flat screen



138 Hz refresh rate



UHD 4K, HDMI 2.1



Releasing mid-January 2023



RRP: 1,959 euros



Philips Evnia 34M2C8600





QD OLED 34-inch curved screen



175 Hz refresh rate



HDR TrueBlack 400



Releasing mid-January 2023



RRP: 1,849 euros



Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W





VA 27-inch curved screen



Releasing mid-January 2023



RRP: 579 euros



Evnia SPK8508 & SPK8708 mechanical keyboards





Wireless: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth



Cherry MX switches



Releasing second half 2023



Evnia SPK9508 & SPK9708 mice





Wireless: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth



20K DPI resolution



Releasing second half 2023



Evnia TAG5208 & TAG7208 Headsets





50 mm druvers, DTS



Wireless: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth (serie 7000)



Releasing second half 2023



Evnia SPL7508 Mousepad





Releasing second half 2023



As with every other accessory ecosystem on PC, there'll be a single software to rule them all, in this case the Philips Precision System.

Evnia 7000 series mouse and keyboard.

Evnia 7000 headset.

Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV curved monitor.

The back of the Evnia monitors comes with faceted surface and Ambiglow lights.

We'll take a closer look at the first Evnia products at Gamereactor before the year's end, but for now you can take a glance with our exclusive pictures above.

To celebrate the launch of Evnia, the French esports organisation, Team Vitality recently expanded its partnership with Philips, to now target the new brand. Read more about that here.