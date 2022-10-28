Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design

Though they were well known already in the field - mostly thanks to the Momentum screens which we've been covering at Gamereactor - it was becoming clear in the past few years that the Dutch tech giant was lagging behind in not having its own brand dedicated to gaming products, like others such as HP, LG, Asus or Lenovo had done before. The response to this came the other day in Paris, where Philips decorated the Stade de France with lights and colours to celebrate its first gaming event and to introduce Evnia.
Inspired by the Greek word Εύνοια (good thinking), the new branch is meant to cover from entry level to high end, from performance-focused peripherals to those meant for immersion. And monitors spearhead this new offer, considering the link with biggest manufacturer TPV and the already-existing partnership with MMD. But besides screens, Evnia includes mice, keyboards and headsets, and it will be expanded in the near future, as European gaming manager César Acosta confirmed to Gamereactor.
Even though Jasmine "Veracity" Kanuga's presentation suggested something more ground-breaking tech-wise, the most innovative and refreshing thing about Evnia is its visual and ergonomic design, as it stays away from the more pointy, robotic style we're used to seeing in gaming and esports. One could even say they have a PlayStation touch, but the Ambiglow lights, the faceted surfaces, or the silver stripes define their own identity.
Here are the first products introduced:
Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV
Philips Evnia 42M2N8900
Philips Evnia 34M2C8600
Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W
Evnia SPK8508 & SPK8708 mechanical keyboards
Evnia SPK9508 & SPK9708 mice
Evnia TAG5208 & TAG7208 Headsets
Evnia SPL7508 Mousepad
As with every other accessory ecosystem on PC, there'll be a single software to rule them all, in this case the Philips Precision System.
We'll take a closer look at the first Evnia products at Gamereactor before the year's end, but for now you can take a glance with our exclusive pictures above.
To celebrate the launch of Evnia, the French esports organisation, Team Vitality recently expanded its partnership with Philips, to now target the new brand. Read more about that here.