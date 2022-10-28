Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design

The white finish, the faceted surfaces and Ambiglow's RGB touch set them apart from your typical esports and gaming styles.

HQ

Though they were well known already in the field - mostly thanks to the Momentum screens which we've been covering at Gamereactor - it was becoming clear in the past few years that the Dutch tech giant was lagging behind in not having its own brand dedicated to gaming products, like others such as HP, LG, Asus or Lenovo had done before. The response to this came the other day in Paris, where Philips decorated the Stade de France with lights and colours to celebrate its first gaming event and to introduce Evnia.

Inspired by the Greek word Εύνοια (good thinking), the new branch is meant to cover from entry level to high end, from performance-focused peripherals to those meant for immersion. And monitors spearhead this new offer, considering the link with biggest manufacturer TPV and the already-existing partnership with MMD. But besides screens, Evnia includes mice, keyboards and headsets, and it will be expanded in the near future, as European gaming manager César Acosta confirmed to Gamereactor.

Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design
César Acosta unveiling Evnia in Paris.

Even though Jasmine "Veracity" Kanuga's presentation suggested something more ground-breaking tech-wise, the most innovative and refreshing thing about Evnia is its visual and ergonomic design, as it stays away from the more pointy, robotic style we're used to seeing in gaming and esports. One could even say they have a PlayStation touch, but the Ambiglow lights, the faceted surfaces, or the silver stripes define their own identity.

Here are the first products introduced:

Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking designEvnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design
Blue lights decorating Les Bleus' stadium.

Philips Evnia - Specs, prices, release dates

Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV


  • 34-inch curved gaming monitor

  • 165 Hz refresh rate

  • QHD, HDR 1400, mini-LED back lighting

  • Releasing in December 2022

  • RRP: 2,069 euros

Philips Evnia 42M2N8900


  • OLED 99 42-inch flat screen

  • 138 Hz refresh rate

  • UHD 4K, HDMI 2.1

  • Releasing mid-January 2023

  • RRP: 1,959 euros

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600


  • QD OLED 34-inch curved screen

  • 175 Hz refresh rate

  • HDR TrueBlack 400

  • Releasing mid-January 2023

  • RRP: 1,849 euros

Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W


  • VA 27-inch curved screen

  • Releasing mid-January 2023

  • RRP: 579 euros

Evnia SPK8508 & SPK8708 mechanical keyboards


  • Wireless: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

  • Cherry MX switches

  • Releasing second half 2023

Evnia SPK9508 & SPK9708 mice


  • Wireless: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

  • 20K DPI resolution

  • Releasing second half 2023

Evnia TAG5208 & TAG7208 Headsets


  • 50 mm druvers, DTS

  • Wireless: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth (serie 7000)

  • Releasing second half 2023

Evnia SPL7508 Mousepad


  • Releasing second half 2023

As with every other accessory ecosystem on PC, there'll be a single software to rule them all, in this case the Philips Precision System.

Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking designEvnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design
Evnia 7000 series mouse and keyboard.
Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design
Evnia 7000 headset.
Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design
Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV curved monitor.
Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking designEvnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design
The back of the Evnia monitors comes with faceted surface and Ambiglow lights.

We'll take a closer look at the first Evnia products at Gamereactor before the year's end, but for now you can take a glance with our exclusive pictures above.

Evnia is Philips' new gaming accessories brand sporting a ground-breaking design

To celebrate the launch of Evnia, the French esports organisation, Team Vitality recently expanded its partnership with Philips, to now target the new brand. Read more about that here.



