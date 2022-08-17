Evil West next in line to be delayed

HQ

It feels like we are reporting about delays almost every day now as the previously impressive fall line-up keeps getting drained. Now there's a new delay confirmed - but this time it is at least still coming 2022.

It is Flying Wild Hog and Focus Home Interactive who has confirmed on Twitter that Evil West has been moved from the planned release next month, and will instead launch on November 22. The developers explains their decision like this:

"Evil West releases on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles. Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but also lasting memories. That's something that we've always pursued.

To ensure that the game reaches its full potential, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Evil West to November 22, 2022. We understand that game delays may be frustrating, but it's a necessary step to deliver the best experience to everyone."

What is your opinion about all the major delays during the last few months?