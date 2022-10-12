Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Evil West

Evil West has gone gold

Flying Wild Hog's action game is ready to launch in November.

HQ

We've had a fair few gold announcements over the past few weeks, as various titles debuting in the autumn period all prepare and get ready for launch. The latest of this bunch is Flying Wild Hog's Evil West, an action game that tasks players with venturing around a supernatural version of the Old West, fighting all kinds of horrors and monsters.

With release planned for November 22, 2022, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the game has officially gone gold, meaning it is ready for launch, and shouldn't be hit by any delays going forward.

Take a look at a trailer for the game below, to see what Evil West will be offering when it arrives next month.

HQ
Evil West

