Evil West has gone gold

HQ

We've had a fair few gold announcements over the past few weeks, as various titles debuting in the autumn period all prepare and get ready for launch. The latest of this bunch is Flying Wild Hog's Evil West, an action game that tasks players with venturing around a supernatural version of the Old West, fighting all kinds of horrors and monsters.

With release planned for November 22, 2022, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the game has officially gone gold, meaning it is ready for launch, and shouldn't be hit by any delays going forward.

Take a look at a trailer for the game below, to see what Evil West will be offering when it arrives next month.