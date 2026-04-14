Evil Geniuses signs Valorant Game Changers roster

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For a couple of years in the early 2020s, Evil Geniuses was one of the bigger names to feature and support a Game Changers team in the Valorant circuit. The organisation competed in the women's division but soon decided that it wasn't proving to be a fruitful investment, hence why it disbanded the roster in late 2023 and has not since returned.

Or rather it hadn't... Now Evil Geniuses has revealed a return to Game Changers, signing a fresh roster that will compete in the Brazilian division for the esport. As per the players who have been signed and who will represent Evil Geniuses, they are the following.



"Allie"



Giulia "lissa" Lissa



Camila "sayuri" Obam



Nicolas "srN" Niederauer



Vitória "vii" Rabelo



Beatriz "Bebesita" Hornes as head coach



João "jvsz" Vitor as assistant coach



Evil Geniuses GC, as the team is known, is currently competing in the Brazilian Stage 1 - Playoffs, which are still underway.