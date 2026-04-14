esports
Valorant
Evil Geniuses signs Valorant Game Changers roster
The team will compete in the Brazilian division of the women's league.
HQ
For a couple of years in the early 2020s, Evil Geniuses was one of the bigger names to feature and support a Game Changers team in the Valorant circuit. The organisation competed in the women's division but soon decided that it wasn't proving to be a fruitful investment, hence why it disbanded the roster in late 2023 and has not since returned.
Or rather it hadn't... Now Evil Geniuses has revealed a return to Game Changers, signing a fresh roster that will compete in the Brazilian division for the esport. As per the players who have been signed and who will represent Evil Geniuses, they are the following.
- "Allie"
- Giulia "lissa" Lissa
- Camila "sayuri" Obam
- Nicolas "srN" Niederauer
- Vitória "vii" Rabelo
- Beatriz "Bebesita" Hornes as head coach
- João "jvsz" Vitor as assistant coach
Evil Geniuses GC, as the team is known, is currently competing in the Brazilian Stage 1 - Playoffs, which are still underway.