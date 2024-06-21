Evil Geniuses rebrands to old logo in bid to restore community trust

HQ

Evil Geniuses has had a rough few years. The esports organisation has made some choices and decisions that have rubbed fans the wrong way, to the point where there is a bit of distrust and friction between the team and its community.

But Evil Geniuses want to repair that and have announced the first move in this journey: a rebranding. If anything, it's a debranding, as the team is going back to its original logo and design, both as part of this community trust building exercise, but also as a move to mark 25 years of operations.

Speaking about the change, EG's CEO Chris DeAppolonio has stated on X, "This logo means so much to our fans and this community, and we couldn't think of a better time to bring it back than now... Like any team, we've had our ups and downs over the years, and while we can't fix everything in the past, we're committed to continuously improving as we plan for the next 25 years of EG."

