Evil Geniuses makes a bunch of Valorant roster moves as the results "have fallen short of the standard expected"

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If you have been following Valorant Champions Tour action in the Americas, you'll likely be aware that Evil Geniuses is having a rather dismal time so far, which is very surprising considering the team was crowned global champions back in 2023.

The team has failed to win a match-up in the Stage 1 group element, meaning it has been knocked out and eliminated and won't appear in the coming playoffs phase of the event. This also followed a Kickoff performance where it lost its opening two games, was put into the Lower Bracket, managed to survive two matches, before being eliminated long before the really meaty parts of the event.

Needless to say, Evil Geniuses is not proud of these results and has made changes to its roster as it looks to save the season. In a post on social media, we're told by general manager Soham "valens" Chowdhury that "results this season have fallen short of the standard expected of this organisation" and thus the following moves have been made.



Anthony "okeanos" Nguyen and Corbin "C0M" Lee have been moved to inactive positions.



Cole "meco1e" Lewis has been demoted from the head coach to an inactive coach.



Daniel "Faded" Hwang, Javan "zerona" Varela, and Jake "Paincakes" Hass have joined the action line-up.



Do you think this will help improve Evil Geniuses' results?