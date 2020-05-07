Evil Genius is completely free on PC right now

In order to celebrate the upcoming satirical spy-fi lair builder Evil Genius 2, the developer/publisher Rebellion has announced that it's giving away free copies of the game's predecessor, Evil Genius, on PC.

"Surprise, minions. Discover how good it feels to be bad with a free copy of Evil Genius on Steam. This offer is deviously limited - so act fast to avoid heartbreak!" Rebellion wrote on Twitter.

Just take a few steps, then you can simply claim the original EG game:

First of all, sign in or create a Rebellion ID, then link it with your Steam account. Now, you can claim the game! Easy as pie.

