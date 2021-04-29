Evil Genius 2: World Domination's first DLC is out now

You're watching Advertisements

Rebellion has announced that the first DLC for Evil Genius 2: World Domination is in fact out now. Known as the Cabal Pack, the highlight for this DLC is the new henchman called Espectro, a character who seems to resemble Marvel's Mysterio, and who has the ability to charge up devastating attacks and use strange technology to create clones of himself.

Then, on top of that, the Cabal Pack is also bringing new Lair equipment, including the Cabal Indoctrination Chamber to change the appearance of other henchmen to match the Cabal theme. There are also new side story objectives to work towards, to expand the story available in the game that little further.

As mentioned above, the Cabal Pack is available now, either as part of the season pass or as a standalone DLC costing £4.19 / €4.99.