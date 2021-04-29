Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil Genius 2: World Domination's first DLC is out now

It's bringing a mysterious new henchman called Espectro.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Rebellion has announced that the first DLC for Evil Genius 2: World Domination is in fact out now. Known as the Cabal Pack, the highlight for this DLC is the new henchman called Espectro, a character who seems to resemble Marvel's Mysterio, and who has the ability to charge up devastating attacks and use strange technology to create clones of himself.

Then, on top of that, the Cabal Pack is also bringing new Lair equipment, including the Cabal Indoctrination Chamber to change the appearance of other henchmen to match the Cabal theme. There are also new side story objectives to work towards, to expand the story available in the game that little further.

As mentioned above, the Cabal Pack is available now, either as part of the season pass or as a standalone DLC costing £4.19 / €4.99.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Evil Genius 2: World DominationEvil Genius 2: World Domination

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy