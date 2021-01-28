Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil Genius 2: World Domination to release on March 30, 2021

The title will be coming to Steam and will offer four unique villains to play as.

Rebellion has announced the release date for its true sequel to the cult classic base-building strategy title Evil Genius. Set for a March 30, 2021 launch day on PC (Steam), Evil Genius 2: World Domination is looking to build on the fan-favourite success that the original garnered over a decade ago.

Set to offer four campaigns each built around one of four unique villains (Max, Ivan, Emma, and Zalika), and set on three unique island locations, Evil Genius 2 is bringing a whole host of new rooms, henchmen and traps for you to explore your inner devious nature.

To get a hint as to what you can expect when the title launches in a couple of months, be sure to check out our interview with Evil Genius 2's lead designer Rich Edwards and producer Ash Tregay right here.

