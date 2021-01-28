Evil Genius 2: World Domination to release on March 30, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Rebellion has announced the release date for its true sequel to the cult classic base-building strategy title Evil Genius. Set for a March 30, 2021 launch day on PC (Steam), Evil Genius 2: World Domination is looking to build on the fan-favourite success that the original garnered over a decade ago.

Set to offer four campaigns each built around one of four unique villains (Max, Ivan, Emma, and Zalika), and set on three unique island locations, Evil Genius 2 is bringing a whole host of new rooms, henchmen and traps for you to explore your inner devious nature.

To get a hint as to what you can expect when the title launches in a couple of months, be sure to check out our interview with Evil Genius 2's lead designer Rich Edwards and producer Ash Tregay right here.