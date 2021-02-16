Evil Genius 2: World Domination to get Sandbox Mode at launch

You're watching Advertisements

Rebellion has announced that its upcoming strategy title Evil Genius 2: World Domination will be getting a Sandbox Mode at launch that will be free to all owners of the game. The mode is set to be the ideal place to build the lair of your dreams without having to worry about campaign progression or unlocking new rooms or items. You can take a look at the trailer showcasing the Sandbox Mode below.

Also announced are two new editions of the game, the Deluxe and Collector's editions. The Deluxe Edition is set to offer the full base game, Season Pass One, and the Fountain of Youth, Trojan Horse, and Aurora Borealis in-game bonus items. The Collector's Edition is looking to bring the base game, Season Pass One, a collectible statue of Maximilian, and a print version of the Evil Genius official magazine.

Season Pass One will see a new campaign pack added to the game, two new henchmen packs, two new minion packs, and a new lair item pack - although more information regarding this post-launch content will be unveiled at a later date.

To round out all of these announcements, every version of Evil Genius 2: World Domination is now available for pre-purchase, with a 10% discount, 15% if you already own the original Evil Genius. As for when the game will launch, that remains on March 30, 2021 on PC as previously revealed.