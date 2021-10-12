Evil Genius 2: World Domination release date confirmed for consoles

HQ

Back in summer, we were informed that the console version of Evil Genius 2 will arrive in Q4 2021. Now, we finally got more details.

Developer and publisher Rebellion has finally confirmed the launch date for Evil Genius 2: World Domination on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (also Xbox Game Pass).

In a post on the game's official website, it's been revealed that the release date of console version is set for November 30, which means as the evil minds, you can start scheming real soon.

In fact, those who pre-order the game will even receive three unique in-game bonus items to install in their lair, as stated by the developer:

●Aurora Borealis - this beautiful distraction sits in your cover operation, with agents and Tourists alike dazzled by the pretty lights!

●Fountain of Youth - have your minions drink from this mythical body of water to give them a stat boost!

●Trojan Horse - place this legendary piece of woodwork in your lair to unlock unique schemes to complete across the world!

So, if you'd like to get those...you know what to do. Oh, and the review we wrote for Evil Genius 2 when it launched on PC originally can be found right here.

Enjoy the trailer below.