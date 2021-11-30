Evil Genius 2: World Domination is out now on consoles

HQ

Today marks the console launch for Rebellion's strategy game Evil Genius 2: World Domination, bringing the base-building, villainous title to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. That's right, as of now, you can pick up the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series (with the game also being available on Xbox Game Pass as well right now).

If you haven't already had a chance to dive into Evil Genius 2 on PC, this game is a sequel to the 2004 strategy game Evil Genius, and tasks players with choosing one of four bosses to use to command and construct the evil base of your dreams. Unlike the original however, this sequel also tasks players with heading out into the big bad world to set up criminal networks to be able to run all manners of crime enterprises to fund and support your tropical island base.

With the console version now out and available to play, if you've yet to experience the game for yourself, be sure to read our original review of the game here, and check out the console launch trailer below.