Evil Genius 2: World Domination is coming to consoles in Q4 2021

Back in March, the long-awaited real-time strategy simulator Evil Genius 2: World Domination finally landed on PC, we wrote a review back then and it can be found here. We all already knew that the game will also be released on consoles, just didn't know when. But now, developer Rebellion finally gives us a more specific window.

Announced via a post on its official website, Rebellion wrote:

"Evil Genius 2, is coming to consoles later this year. Launching on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 4 and 5 in Q4 2021, Evil Genius 2 puts you in the shoes of the ultimate bad guy as you plot, scheme and execute your plans for world domination".

A new trailer has also been released, you can check it below.

Are you looking forward to playing Evil Genius 2 on your preferred platform?