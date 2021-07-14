Evil Genius 2: World Domination has received two new DLC packs

Rebellion has now bought two new DLC packs to its diabolical strategy game Evil Genius 2: World Domination. The packs, one of which is free, the other that is part of the season pass (can be purchased separately) not only includes a nod to Team Fortress 2, but both include a new Henchmen to use to your advantage.

The first pack, Team Fortress 2: Pyro includes a new henchmen called Pyro, as well as accompanying side objectives to unlock the character. On top of this, the DLC will be bringing three new loot items, including the Briefcase of Australium, Briefcase of Intelligence, and the Payload. This pack is completely free to pick up, and is available today.

The second pack, Rise of the Valkyries, is part of the season pass or can be picked up separately for £4.19. This includes the Henchmen Doomhilda, who can use her destructive voice to enact your evilest deeds. This pack also comes with a set of side objectives to recruit Doomhilda, and is available today.