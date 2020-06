You're watching Advertisements

Have you ever wanted to rule the world with an iron fist but didn't want actual real people to suffer? Well take a look at Rebellion's strategic, delightfully evil, satirical lair-builder Evil Genius 2: World Domination. The title is set to release in 2020 on PC (via Steam) and if you're interested, you can wishlist it via this link.

Take a look at the brand-new gameplay trailer below and sign up to the game's newsletter for a free soundtrack and in-game item.