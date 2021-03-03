Evil Genius 2 voice cast features Brian Blessed and ex-Moneypenny Samantha Bond

You're watching Advertisements

Rebellion has announced the cast members who voice the four Evil Geniuses in its upcoming base-building strategy game Evil Genius 2: World Domination. TV and movie stars Brian Blessed (Blackadder, Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace) and Samantha Bond (previously known to play Ms. Moneypenny in the Pierce Brosnan-era of James Bond films) will be voicing the likes of Red Ivan and Emma respectively.

The voices of Maximilian and Zalika will be performed by Glen McCready (Zombie Army 4: Dead War's Hector the undead airman) and Rakie Ayola (Doctor Who: Midnight, Dredd) respectively.

"It's been an incredible pleasure for us to work with such a stellar cast in Evil Genius 2," said Rebellion CEO and Creative Director Jason Kinglsey in a press release. "We're of course delighted to be working again with the very talented Rakie Ayola and Glen McCready who've put in great performances in previous Rebellion games and they've done it again as Zalika and Max. Having Samantha Bond and Brian Blessed join the game's cast as Emma and Red Ivan is the cherry on the cake - they are both such fantastic personalities and actors, and we know fans are going to just love their performances in Evil Genius 2."

Evil Genius 2 is set to launch on March 30 on PC on Steam. Ahead of its launch, be sure to check out our preview of the game, as well as an interview we did with the title's lead designer Rich Edwards, and producer Ash Tregay.