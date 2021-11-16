Cookies

Evil Genius 2, My Friend Pedro and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

FM 2021, Call of the Sea, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light are leaving the service.

Microsoft has just revealed which games will be added to Xbox Game Pass during the second half of November. While there isn't the usual main draw this time, there's still a lot of quality being added.

Here's the full list of what's coming - and when:


  • Dead Space (Cloud) EA Play - Available Today

  • Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) EA Play - Available Today

  • Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 17

  • Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18

  • Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18

  • My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18

  • Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18

  • Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 23

  • Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 23

  • Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 30

As usual, there are also other perks included while 17 games on the subscription service have gotten touch control for smartphones. You can read more about this in the link above.

Do you see something you will download and try out from these new additions?

As usual, there's also a round of games leaving Xbox Game Pass. These are all removed November 30, with the exception of Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Cloud and Console) which is removed December 8. You have up to 20% discount on them until they are removed if you want to keep any.


  • Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • FIFA 19 (Console and PC) EA Play

  • Football Manager 2021 (PC)

  • Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC)

  • Haven (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Morkredd (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Cloud and Console)



