Evil Genius 2, My Friend Pedro and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

HQ

Microsoft has just revealed which games will be added to Xbox Game Pass during the second half of November. While there isn't the usual main draw this time, there's still a lot of quality being added.

Here's the full list of what's coming - and when:



Dead Space (Cloud) EA Play - Available Today



Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) EA Play - Available Today



Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 17



Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18



Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18



My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18



Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 18



Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 23



Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 23



Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 30



As usual, there are also other perks included while 17 games on the subscription service have gotten touch control for smartphones. You can read more about this in the link above.

Do you see something you will download and try out from these new additions?

As usual, there's also a round of games leaving Xbox Game Pass. These are all removed November 30, with the exception of Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Cloud and Console) which is removed December 8. You have up to 20% discount on them until they are removed if you want to keep any.