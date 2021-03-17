Evil Genius 2 gets new cinematic trailer, details post-launch plans

You're watching Advertisements

Rebellion has unveiled a new cinematic trailer for its upcoming strategy title Evil Genius 2: World Domination. The trailer, which shows off some CGI alongside new gameplay footage gives a simple guide as to how the game plays, alongside some of its many unique features, and you can check it out below should you wish.

Also revealed by Rebellion are the post-launch plans for the title, which will feature a new season of content coming to the game in the weeks and months after launch, and will also be split between paid and free content. First on the list for the developer is a new campaign pack, which will feature a new playable Genius, a new island, and even new Forces of Justice to throw down with. In other packs set for the future, more henchmen, minions, rooms, traps, items, and more are set to be added, although Rebellion is planning to go into further depth on them in the future.

A Photo Mode is also noted to arrive at launch, as part of the game, allowing players to snap shots of their island and workforce to flaunt their lair to friends, or maybe even enemies for bragging rights. The mode will allow users to play around with field of view, focal distance, visibility of characters, and will even feature a variety of filters, among other things.

