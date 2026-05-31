Evil Dead Wrath has wrapped filming

The Evil Dead series shows no signs of wanting to put the demons and violence on the back burner. It is now clear that the next installment, simply titled Wrath, is one step closer to the finish line.

In a statement via Bloody Disgusting, the film's director, Francis Galluppi, announced that filming is now complete and that post-production is set to begin. Everything is simply going according to plan, and the premiere is set for April 7, 2028.

No details about the plot have been revealed yet, but there are strong indications that the film will follow the same standalone format as several of the later Evil Dead productions, featuring new victims facing supernatural horrors and trials. All tied to the infamous Necronomicon.

Among the actors attached to the project are Charlotte Hope, Jessica McNamee, Zach Gilford, Josh Helman, Ella Newton, Elizabeth Cullen, and Ella Oliphant. With both Bruce Campbell and Lee Cronin serving as executive producers.

But before Wrath hits theaters, we naturally have Evil Dead Burn to look forward to, which premieres this summer.

Are you looking forward to Evil Dead Burn and Wrath?