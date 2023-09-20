Evil Dead: The Game won't get more content - cancels Nintendo Switch version

HQ

Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and many more. There hasn't exactly been a lack of asymmetrical multiplayer games based on famous franchises the last few years. Some of them do pretty okay at first, but basically all of them end up the same way. Here's another example of that.

Saber Interactive confirms Evil Dead: The Game won't get any more content updates and that the Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled. The studio is basically leaving the game behind to focus on the plethora of other projects being worked on across the globe. There are some good news, however, because we're told the servers will stay up for the "foreseeable future", so the few of you still enjoying the game can continue to do so. Just don't expect any new updates unless something serious problems appear.