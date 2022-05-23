Cookies

Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game sold half a million copies in its first five days

There's no mention as to how the following five days have looked, however.

HQ

It seems like Saber Interactive's asymmetrical multiplayer title Evil Dead: The Game has done rather well with fans, as Embracer Group's investor page on Twitter has revealed that the title managed to net half a million sales within just its first five days.

That's right, in five days on the market, Evil Dead: The Game raked in 500,000 units. There's no mention as to how this success has translated into the following five days since launch, but no doubt with this rate of sales, it won't be too long until the title crosses the one million units milestone as well.

Evil Dead: The Game is currently available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and you can read our thoughts on the title in our review here.

Evil Dead: The Game

