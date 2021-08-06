Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed to February 2022

The delays are coming in right now thick and fast. Along with PlayStation exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Amazon Game Studios' MMO New World, it has been revealed that Evil Dead: The Game has now been pushed back to February 2022. The survival title was originally targetting a 2021 release, but no specific date was ever revealed.

The reasoning behind the delay is that the team hopes to add more "polish" before release and hopes to make the game "the ultimate Evil Dead experience." Hopefully, this enables the project to receive a warmer initial reception, but we can't help but feel disappointed at yet another delay.

Are you disappointed to see Evil Dead: The Game get pushed back?