Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed again

After the previous delay that knocked Evil Dead: The Game out of its 2021 release window, we were told to expect the game to arrive in February 2022. However, that will no longer be the case as the developer, Boss Team Games, has since revealed that we'll have to wait a little longer.

As mentioned in a tweet, Evil Dead: The Game will now be coming on May 13, 2022 (which just so happens to be Friday the 13th!). As for the reason behind the delay, the announcement simply stated:

"When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022."

To make up for the delay, Boss Team Games did also mention that we can look forward to more news, including pre-order information and a brand new trailer this February.