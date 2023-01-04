Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise just got a brand new poster and trailer ahead of its April release

It looks harrowing.

In a few months time, the Evil Dead universe will be expanding with an all-new movie sequel called Evil Dead Rise. The film will revolve around two distant sisters who are forced into a fight for survival when their reunion is interrupted by flesh-possessing demons.

Ahead of the film releasing on April 21, 2023, a poster has now been released, which shows a truly harrowing look at Alyssa Sutherland's Ellie as she gives a nefarious grin while cradling a few different young children. To add to this, the tagline for the poster states, "Mommy Loves You To Death", which isn't at all unsettling.

The movie will be the fifth instalment in the Evil Dead franchise and will also star Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Jayden Daniels, Gabrielle Echols, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy, and Tai Wano.

Check out the trailer for the film below.

Evil Dead Rise

