Evil Dead Rise director's take on The Mummy shows off frightening first trailer

Back towards the end of 2025, we reported on the news that director Lee Cronin, known most recently for Evil Dead Rise, had wrapped production on his upcoming take on The Mummy. Now, as we edge much closer towards its planned premiere date of April 2026, the first trailer for this film has made its arrival.

Written and directed by Cronin, this version of the story revolves around a family who face a frightening situation when their daughter disappears into the desert without a trace. Fearing she is long dead, the family find themselves shocked when the daughter is returned to them eight years later but with the caveat that she has now become something else...

Starring Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcon, Lee Cronin's The Mummy has also been produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville. The movie is set to premiere in cinemas around the world from April 15, with the UK premiere date set for April 17.

Check out the horrifying teaser trailer below.