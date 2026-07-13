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Evil Dead is nothing short of a cult film series. I studied film and editing at sixth form and absolutely loved everything about director Sam Raimi. I studied the practical effects, the story structure, the humour, the violence, everything, and I consider the first film a proper cult classic, even if I was never overly keen on it. Evil Dead II, on the other hand, where Bruce Campbell really got to shine, is pure gold. Then came the Fede Alvarez-directed reboot in 2013, and to be honest, all I remember about that flick is that it was very gory. Similarly, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise from 2023 was really stylish and entertaining, but it didn't leave much of an impression on me either. This summer, we're not only treated to possessed girlfriends, strange creatures, and demons lurking along deserted forest roads on the horror front, as this is also an Evil Dead summer. Still, I'll be frank, I haven't been looking forward to Evil Dead Burn all that much and my expectations have been relatively low.

And this is where we'll leave you on a nasty cliff-hanger and tease you with the plot: "After losing her husband, a woman seeks comfort with her in-laws in their secluded house. She's also brought along her husband's brother and his girlfriend. And the brother's dog. But when, one by one, they turn into Deadites - and the gathering turns into a family reunion from hell - she realises that the promises she made in life live on. Even after death."

Putting the name "Evil Dead" on a film is setting the bar very high. My problem with the predecessor, Rise, was perhaps that it never really felt like an Evil Dead film, apart from the violence and, to some extent, the appearance of the Deadites. But it was entertaining nonetheless. Ahead of Burn, I've come to terms with that, which actually makes it easier to swallow. And of course, The Necronomicon is always there and ties in with the former films. It's directed by Sébastien Vanicek, who has previously directed the horror film Vermin.

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The lead roles are played by Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Wednesday) and Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two, The Carpenter's Son). All the actors do a good job; there's nothing here that really stands out, either positively or negatively, but I do have a soft spot for horror films featuring lesser-known names.

Evil Dead Burn has been described as malevolent where no one is safe. Every single character comes off really badly, and the violence is creative, raw, and very in-your-face. This might actually be one of the bloodiest, most brutal films I've ever seen, at least at the cinema, and I do like that sort of thing, sick as I am, so bonus points for that.

The film is nearly two hours long, but you don't really notice it because it keeps you on the edge of your seat and entertains you the whole time. As expected, it lacks the humour of the original films, although there are a few things that make you have a good laugh, where most of the comic relief comes from the senile grandma.

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So how does Burn hold up? Surprisingly well, I must say. There are a few logical gaps that make me sigh a bit, and sometimes the characters act in strange ways, but at the same time there's a certain charm to it. You never know what to expect, and none of the characters are portrayed as heroes. They have their weaknesses and chicken out, freezing up in the chaos in a way that I actually appreciate. Overall, there are many scenes I like, mainly the most chaotic and creative ones, and the opening is effective and stylish, and it has to be said that the film is, on the whole, very stylish. The practical effects, all the gore, the make-up, I think it all works, and the violence is creative and full of surprises.

Sure, the script is far from flawless and, as mentioned earlier, there are a few logical gaps and bits of nonsense that many will surely find annoying, but at the same time it's actually been a while since I've had this much fun in the darkness of the cinema. It might sound strange to say that about a film that's literally dripping with blood and vicious, sudden death. That said, Evil Dead Burn is never scary, not even in the slightest. But I don't mind because the tension is constant and it's genuinely disgusting. This might be a prime example of a film you need to watch at the right time, and I obviously did. I might not have enjoyed it nearly as much on a second viewing, but despite my initially very low expectations and the lukewarm reviews, I'm pleasantly surprised.

So if you want to escape the summer heat for a truly wicked bloodbath, Evil Dead Burn is definitely the one for you.