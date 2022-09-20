EVGA stops GFX production due to conflict with Nvidia

HQ

EVGA - by many considered the best Nvidia partner - has had enough of its conflicts with, and lack of basic information about Nvidia products, now resulting in the company stopping its graphics card production, making up 80% of the business.

This was revealed during a closed press conference mainly attended by the top American tech media, and resulted in videos from both water cooling expert PC builder JayZTwoCents, and the fittingly nicked named Tech Jesus, Steve Burke from Gamers Nexus.

Both media have reported identical information about what was said, and as both are known for their high integrity and editorial standards in regards to facts, must be considered valid information.

EVGA CEO Andrew Han, refereed to by both media as "Andrew", was cited for a number of frustrations and conflicts with Nvidia, leading to the decision. This is both Nvidia pricing its own cards way lower than 3rd party brands such as EVGA out of the blue, pricing information not being revealed before the public knows, and problems in getting basic production information in good time, such as the cost of buying the actual GPU chips from Nvidia, and hard limitations on what can be changed on the cards to make different products. For those of you who remember, third party cards used to have different memory configurations than reference cards.

EVGA has given a short official statement on the matter:

EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards.

EVGA will continue to support the existing current generation products.

EVGA will continue to provide the current generation products.

EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup. Also, EVGA would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards.

This will hit Nvidia hard as EVGA makes up 40% of its North American sales according to industry analysts, but rumours of Nvidia not treating third party board partners well isn't a new thing.

EVGA will still continue to make coolers, power supplies, sound cards, motherboards and peripherals.