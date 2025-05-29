Eveything you need to know about Champions League final: date, time, and who's favourite?

HQ

Finally, the 2024/25 season is almost over. After the Conference League final, there's only the Champions League final to be played, the final of the top European football club competition between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The final will take place next Saturday, May 31, at 21:00 CEST, local time in Munich, at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich. That's 20:00 BST in the UK.

Have they won before?

In the case of Inter Milan, they have won the European Cup three times: in 1964, in 1965, and more recently in 2010, eliminating Bayern Munich. They have reached the final three other times, most recently in 2023, losing to Manchester City.

In the case of Paris Saint-Germain, this would be their first European Cup. They came the closest in 2020, when they lost the final to Bayern Munich.

Which one is favourite?

In theory, PSG can be considered as favourite. They have been one of the most consisten teams in the competition this year, and in the semifinals, they eliminated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate, never trailing behind. In France, they have also won the French Cup and the French League 19 points above the rest.

Inter eliminated one of the favourites this year, Barcelona, but in a much more tight semi-final, full of plot twists, winning 7-6 on agregate with a last-minute goal. Domestically, they missed the other tw0 trophies, Coppa Italia and Serie A, the italian league, losing to just one point to Napoli.

Where can I watch Champions League final

If you don't want to miss the most awaited football match of the year (which will include a special remix by Linkin Park), be sure to check which broadcaster plays the final in your country. In the UK, it's on TNT Sports. Here's a list of other broadcasters throughout the continent, but you can see the full list here.



Austria: Sky Austria, Canal+



Belgium: DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus



Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport



Czechia: TV Nova



Denmark: Viaplay



Finland: Telia



France: Canal+, M6



Germany: DAZN, ZDF



Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo



Italy: Sky



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Norway: TV2 Norway



Poland: Canal+



Portugal: Sport TV



Republic of Ireland: RTE, Saran Media



Spain: Telefonica, RTVE



Sweden: Viaplay



United Kingdom: TNT Sports, BBC

