Drag x Drive

Everything you need to know before playing Drag x Drive, courtesy of Nintendo

In a new 7-minute trailer we get an insight into how we'll be playing this unusual competitive title on wheels, taking advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2's mouse control.

If there's one game in the entire Nintendo Switch 2 catalogue in the news today (this could change quickly if a Nintendo Direct is finally announced for tomorrow, 31 July) it's Drag x Drive. A sort of Rocket League-esque wheelchair racing game that didn't quite click with us in our first preview, but now promises to be one of the big bets for this month when it launches on 14 August.

As Nintendo itself knows that such a different concept is not easy to grasp with just a few short trailers, it has now released its traditional Overview Trailer, where we get a step-by-step understanding of how the mouse control works, a tour of the different game modes and some really cool moves we'll be able to do on our racing chairs.

You can check out the new trailer for Drag x Drive, a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, below.

