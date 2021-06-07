Everything you need to know before E3

It's finally E3 and Summer Game Fest week, and we're really excited for the annual show. To make sure you don't miss any of the action for the big conferences and broadcasts over the next few days, we've pulled together this handy article detailing the names, dates, and what you can expect from each show.

You can also look forward to catching each major conference and show on GR Live, as we will be streaming the showcases, as well as pre and post shows to digest everything that was revealed. You can visit the GR Live homepage here.

Battlefield 6 - 9 June 15:00 BST

EA has announced that they will show Battlefield 6 in earnest only in July. In connection with E3, however, we will get an small look complete with a trailer and some information. The game has been hit by some leaks, but there is of course a lot more to show from this giant game. After all, it was three years since something was last released in the series and we think Dice has really reloaded the guns.

Summer Game Fest - 10 June 19:00 BST

Producer and host Geoff Keighley has promised over 30 games, including several world premieres of long-awaited titles. As you know, Sony themselves are not at this year's E3, but they are participating here, so in other words there is a chance to see something from them here at Summer Game Fest. Incidentally, Microsoft is also participating here, while Nintendo has chosen to stand aside (but they have all more to show E3 itself). For an idea of ​​what to expect in terms of guests, surprises and size of news from Summer Game Fest, Keighley's The Game Awards is probably a good example.

Already on Thursday, over 30 games are expected from an impressive ensemble of participants.

Netflix Geeked Week - June 11 17:00 BST

Netflix has been investing heavily in the gaming world lately. While their The Witcher is based on the books, there is no doubt that it is a series for gaming fans. Here we can count on lots of trailers from upcoming, pop culture ventures that we will be able to watch on Netflix in the coming year. We expect several surprises, and probably a new documentary about games.

Koch Primetime Gaming Stream - June 11 20:00 BST

Koch did something very unusual and revealed last week what we are not going to see from them at E3. It includes Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro and TimeSplitters - which are probably their hottest series. With that said, we do not have to be disappointed, and of course Koch would not have their own stream if they did not have something to show. We expect plenty of announcements.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase - 12 June 16:00 BST

This is the show for those of you who think indie games often get an overly hidden role at the other press conferences. Here they are instead in focus. We do not know what we will see and how many games there will be, but we know that it will be the most creative titles at the whole show.

Is it finally time to see more from Beyond Good & Evil 2? And it's not just us who hopes for Splinter Cell, is it?

Ubisoft Forward - June 12 20:00 BST

Ubisoft has already promised in advance a look at the next Rainbow Six game. News about Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic is also promised, so in other words there will be no shortage of games from them. At the same time, we believe that Ubisoft has more than that planned, not least the new The Division: Heartland. They usually surprise a lot, and in the end it will be a great show with lots of great games. Even though we probably do not believe it, we keep our fingers crossed to see both Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2.

Devolver Direct - June 12 21:30 BST

The masters of magic and entertainment will not disappoint anyone this year either. We will get to see more from Phantom Abyss, and there have also been rumours about Hotline Miami 3. Otherwise, we have very little control, but we know that it will be entertaining.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - 13 June 18:00 BST

Perhaps the most anticipated press conference this year. Microsoft as you know now also has Bethesda in its stable and a lot to prove. A recent teaser image has basically stated that Halo Infinite can be expected, in addition, the Starfield planet is visible, which should mean that it is around the corner. There's already a lot there, but there is also talk of a new Forza Horizon and that we will see Senua's Saga: Hellblade II again. However, there will also be some surprises where there has been talk of a vampire role-playing game from Arcane and Wolfenstein III from Swedish Machinehead and that there are also rumours that Microsoft is releasing Hideo Kojima's new game and that they have bought a new studio.

Microsoft seems to have a lot of exciting things going on with Halo Infinite and Starfield as the draw.

Square Enix E3 Conference - 13 June 20:15 BST

Here we can expect Final Fantasy, in various forms, to have a prominent place. On the one hand, we hope for signs of life from part two of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and on the other hand, there are rumours of a new Final Fantasy game exclusively for PlayStation 5. In addition, of course, there is much more, not least information about a Guardians of the Galaxy game.

PC Gaming Show - June 13 22:30 BST

Despite several attempts to give PC a more prominent place at E3, this show is usually a bit rejected. There is rarely any big news, but of course we keep our fingers crossed that it will be different this year. Regardless, you must not miss it as a PC player.

Warner Bros. - June 13 (time TBC)

Warner has promised to show Back 4 Blood, but beyond that, there is little information. A reasonable guess, however, is that DC games will appear here, and maybe it's time to announce Injustice 3?

Take Two has something to present at E3. Is it finally time to announce Red Dead Redemption 2 for the new consoles?

Various presentations - June 14 (time TBC)

E3 organisers have promised presentations from Capcom, Razer and Take-Two, among others, during the day. Exactly what they will offer, we do not know. However, we believe that this has the potential for some real surprises.

Nintendo Direct - June 15 17:00 BST

Nintendo has promised to talk more about games coming to Switch in 2021. That should probably mean Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, and maybe something from Pokémon Legends Arceus (which, however, will come in January 2022) as well as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. But there has also been talk of a new Switch, and no matter how much I look forward to both the Pokémon and the Zelda remaster, it's hardly games that get people to buy new hardware for. I think there is a chance that we will see something that shows what the unit is for. Maybe Bayonetta 3, a new Donkey Kong, Metroid Prime 4 or similar?

Nintendo should want to show something graphics-heavy for its rumoured 4K Switch. May we suggest Metroid?

Various presentations - June 15 (time TBC)

Presentations from Bandai Namco and a few others are promised, which are always very exciting to see and watch.

E3 2021 Awards - June 15 (time TBC)

E3 is rounded off with a jury that selects the fair's most promising titles in the E3 2021 Awards. It will hopefully be a nice way to end the gaming world's largest trade fair as several large announcements are made in a short time than at any other time of the year.

We will continuously update this article as more events are nailed down. So keep an eye out here for times and links, and as mentioned earlier, you can be sure to catch all the major conferences and events on the GR Live homepage, before, during, and after they are live.