Everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming Summer games shows

HQ

This week marks one of the biggest in gaming. Over the coming weekend, we're going to see multiple shows that'll give us exciting announcements regarding all things gaming. Whether you're just waiting to see some of the new Call of Duty or you have every 2024 calendar release mapped out in your head, there might be some confusion about which show might be most important for you. If you're scratching your head wondering what to watch and when, we've outlined the major shows below.

Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase - 6th of June at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST

The Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase promises a whole bunch of game reveals, information, announcements, and trailers. We're not quite sure what is locked in for the show yet, but if you're a fan of smaller titles like Until Then, Squirrel with a Gun and Undead West, you might want to give this a look. You can watch from Guerrilla Collective's YouTube or Twitch channels.

Access-Ability Summer Showcase - 7th of June at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST

Celebrating all things accessibility in gaming, the Access-Ability showcase looks at recently released and upcoming titles created by disabled developers, and as we step into a new era for accessibility, it feels like a great addition to our summer events line-up. You can tune in on Twitch and YouTube, where it's hosted by Laura Kate Dale.

This is an ad:

Summer Game Fest Showcase - 7th of June at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST

The granddaddy of them all if there was one, the Summer Game Fest Showcase promises a heap of exciting information about the biggest games we're looking forward to in 2024 and beyond. There are bound to be plenty of ads sprinkled in as this is a Keighley show, but it's also one of the closest things we have now that E3 is gone. If you want to watch along with us, we'll be streaming the show live as it happens, and you can find it on the GR Live Homepage.

This is an ad:

Day of the Devs - 8th of June at 00:00 BST/01:00 CEST

Immediately following the Summer Game Fest Showcase, and kicking off the 8th of June over here in Europe, Day of the Devs continues the gaming reveals, announcements, and more with a specific focus on indie games. We won't be streaming the Day of the Devs show when it does take place, but you can continue watching from the same YouTube and Twitch streams as those that showed the Summer Game Fest.

Devolver Direct - 8th of June at 01:00 BST/02:00 CEST

If somehow you're still hungry for gaming announcements after that (and haven't fallen asleep thanks to the late start) then you'll want to stay up for the Devolver Direct. It's Volvy's 15th birthday, and you can be sure that Devolver Digital is going to be celebrating in style. Expect a bunch of wackiness, strange humour, and more game reveals coming from Devolver. Devolver's showcase can be found on YouTube and Twitch.

Future of Play Direct - 8th of June at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST

After a long power nap you can wake up on Saturday just in time for the Future of Play Direct. This showcase is going to be hosted by a V-Tuber and holds promise of witchcraft and anime girls. If that doesn't tell you what you're in for, I don't know what will. Trinket Studios, Texel Raptor, Mighty Yell and Studio Pixel Punk among other developers will be present, so keep an eye out on YouTube if any of those names strike a chord.

Wholesome Direct - 8th of June at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST

Focusing on storytelling, art, and unique gameplay, the Wholesome Direct has you putting down your shotguns and swords to experience games that give you a different kind of fun. For those that love cosy games or wholesome ones, you can check out the Wholesome Direct on YouTube and Twitch.

Latin American Games Showcase - 8th of June at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST

As you may have guessed from the name, the Latin American Games Showcase celebrates titles developed in the LATAM region and by Latin Americans around the globe. It is set to take a look at over 70 games, with a wide variety of genres, styles, and more. As usual, you can peep it over on YouTube and Twitch.

Women-led Games Showcase - 8th of June at 19:30 BST/20:30 CEST

Just as was the case with the Latin American Games Showcase, you can probably guess the motif of this event. It focuses on studios and games made largely by women. You can expect a wide range of titles and can watch on YouTube and Twitch.

Future Games Showcase - 8th of June at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST

Hosted by Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (Tifa in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth) the Future Games Show will feature over 40 titles for PC and console, giving us another big look at some of the top games for 2024 and beyond. You can watch it live via multiple social media platforms, but as you'll probably already be on YouTube and Twitch if you've watched anything else on this list, you can have those links.

Xbox Games Showcase - 9th of June at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST

After a jam-packed Saturday, Sunday is rather light in terms of the amount of shows you'll see, but it does contain one of the biggest in the Xbox Games Showcase. Expect more from everything Xbox-related, which includes a lot of IPs at this point to say the least. You can also catch this stream on Gamereactor's livestream, where we'll be diving into all the big announcements as they come. Plus, it'll be followed by an in-depth look into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

PC Gaming Show - 9th of June at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the PC Gaming Show which - you guessed it - focuses on all things PC gaming. We're set to see around 50 titles as part of this show, so if you're not burned out after seeing what Xbox has to offer, you can always hop in and check it out on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam if you fancy.

Ubisoft Forward - 10th of June at 19:30 BST/20:30 CEST

The last big show we'll be covering in this article, Ubisoft Forward will also be available to watch on our GR Live Homepage, and it'll feature a shorter presentation of the upcoming games from Ubisoft. We're not committing to any surprises here, and it seems like the entire show will be made up of games we know about, such as Assassin's Creed Shadow, Star Wars Outlaws, and XDefiant.