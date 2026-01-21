Everything you need to know about Trump's Air Force One delay and transatlantic flight switch

HQ

Trump's journey to the World Economic Forum in Davos took an unexpected twist overnight, when Air Force One, the iconic Boeing 747, was forced to abort its transatlantic flight due to a minor electrical issue.

The quadjet, known officially as the VC-25A, returned safely to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, prompting the President and his team to board a backup aircraft: a Boeing C-32A, a modified 757, to complete the journey.

The delay, though brief, captured the attention of aviation enthusiasts and global onlookers alike, with Flightradar24 reporting over 112,000 users tracking the aircraft's progress online. Trump eventually touched down in Zürich Wednesday afternoon, about three hours later than originally scheduled, ahead of his anticipated address in Davos.

"After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, noting that the President's travel plans would continue uninterrupted.

The incident has reignited discussion over the ageing VC-25A fleet. Air Force One has long been synonymous with the 747-200, but the aircraft, which first entered service in the 1990s, is now in need of replacement.

A new 747-8 model, originally intended to enter service in the coming years, has been delayed until 2028, leaving the C-32A (usually deployed as Air Force Two) to serve as a stopgap for high-profile international flights.

Despite the drama, the C-32A handled the journey efficiently, taking off just 58 minutes after the 747's return and touching down safely in Switzerland. The episode, while minor in operational terms, highlighted the complex logistics and high stakes of presidential travel, and has added to the fascination (and scrutiny) surrounding Trump's transatlantic trips ahead of his Davos meetings...