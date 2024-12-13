Everything you need to know about the Valorant EMEA 2025 Season

HQ

Riot Games has officially revealed the details you need to know on the EMEA Esports 2025 Season for Valorant. If you're looking to add some dates to your calendar, and clear up your schedule to watch your favourite teams face off against one another, then we've got everything you need to know.

Starting off, the VCT EMEA season begins on the 15th of January. Similarly to last year, games will be played weekly on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but all playoff games will now take place on the weekend, and grand finals will always take place on a Sunday.

A new, three-stage format is being introduced, including what Riot Games calls Challengers; a new event that gives tournament organisers greater flexibility and allows for more diverse formats complimented by the intense gameplay you know and love.

12 teams will be part of VCT EMEA 2025, and they will be joined by Ascension winners Apeks. Keep an eye out for more details on teams, how the season develops, and more, as we look forward to VCT EMEA 2025 in January.