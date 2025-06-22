Everything you need to know about the United States B-2 bombers that struck Iran's nuclear facilities

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . On June 21, 2025, the United States launched a military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. This operation involved the deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and Tomahawk cruise missiles to target key Iranian nuclear facilities.

New York, NY / USA - July 4, 2020: B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber over New York. The Independence Day celebrations // Shutterstock

President Donald Trump announced that United States forces had conducted airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The strikes utilized B-2 bombers equipped with GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker-buster bombs, designed to penetrate deeply buried targets. Additionally, Tomahawk missiles were employed to target other strategic locations.

GBU-57A/B MOP // Shutterstock

The B-2 Spirit bomber, developed by Northrop Grumman, is renowned for its stealth capabilities and ability to deliver both conventional and nuclear payloads. Its flying-wing design minimizes radar cross-section, allowing it to penetrate advanced air defenses. The GBU-57A/B MOP, weighing 30,000 pounds, is specifically engineered to destroy hardened underground targets, making it ideal for missions against facilities like Fordow.

Close up of Northrop Grumman sign on the building in Oklahoma City, Ok, USA, March 21, 2022. Northrop Grumman Corporation is an American aerospace and defense technology company // Shutterstock

Iran condemned the United States strikes, labeling them as outrageous and warning of everlasting consequences. The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that the attacks violated international law and vowed to continue Iran's nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on northern and central Israel, injuring at least 20 individuals and causing significant damage.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi speaks during UN Security Council meeting on Middle East on situation on Israel-Lebanon at UN Headquarters in New York on September 25, 2024 // Shutterstock

Internationally, the operation has drawn mixed reactions. While some nations express support for the United States action, others urge restraint to prevent further regional destabilization. The United Nations Security Council convened emergency sessions to address the escalating crisis.

This operation with B-2 bombers represents a significant escalation in United States military involvement in the Middle East. While the immediate objective was to neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities, the long-term consequences remain uncertain. The potential for further Iranian retaliation, including asymmetric warfare tactics, poses a continued threat to regional stability.

Photos of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei appear on the phone screens, Israel and İran flags visible in the background. New York, U.S 26.06.20205 // Shutterstock

As of June 22, 2025, approximately 40,000 United States troops are stationed in the region, with additional deployments expected. The international community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

