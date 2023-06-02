Everything you need to know about the story before playing Diablo IV

HQ

Today, June 2, Early Access begins for those who purchased their digital copy of Diablo IV: Ultimate Edition. Many will already be roaming Sanctuary and will be veterans of Blizzard's long-running series, but many people will be getting their first taste of Diablo these days. With that in mind, we've put together a rundown of everything you need to know before arriving in Sanctuary and facing Lilith's return.

For starters, it should be noted that Diablo IV's story takes place 50 years after the events of Diablo III and connects directly to its conclusion, with the world of Sanctuary ravaged by the Reapers and following the story of Lorath the Haradrim, then a promising young man and now an old man.

The impact of the Prime Evils on the world and the resulting consequences played a major role in shaping the atmosphere and setting of Sanctuary and aspects of the open world were influenced by the presence of these powerful entities. The world became a bleak and dangerous place, with countless religious sites destroyed and humanity struggling to rebuild and survive amidst the chaos. Despite the overall bleak situation, small pockets of hope and resilience emerged, representing beacons of light and normality amidst the darkness.

The central character of Diablo IV is Lilith, daughter of Hatred. She is a free agent in the eternal conflict between angels and demons, and has her own plans for Sanctuary, though she is clearly a form of Evil.

Developing Diablo IV from the end of Diablo III was a complex process. It involved reconciling the different directions taken by the previous games and determining how to move forward. A creative decision was made to return to the darkness and atmosphere reminiscent of Diablo I and II, while incorporating the best aspects of Diablo III, such as visceral, action-focused combat. The goal was to find a balance that captured the essence of the previous games, while avoiding a superhero feel. The opening scenes of the game, particularly in the prologue, were intended to set the desired tone, violence and level of epicness for Diablo IV.