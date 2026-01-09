Everything you need to know about the nuclear-capable hypersonic missile known as Oreshnik

HQ

Russia's reported use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine has renewed global attention on one of Moscow's newest and most controversial weapons: a nuclear-capable, intermediate-range ballistic missile that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly touted as virtually impossible to stop.

The strike marked only the second known combat use of the missile, underscoring both its symbolic weight and the message Moscow appears intent on sending as the war in Ukraine grinds on and diplomatic efforts remain fragile. Here is a clear breakdown of what the Oreshnik is, why it matters, and what its use could mean.

What is the Oreshnik missile?

The Oreshnik (Russian for "hazelnut tree") is an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) capable of carrying multiple warheads, including nuclear ones. It is widely believed to be derived from Russia's RS-26 Rubezh missile program, originally designed as an intercontinental ballistic missile. Unlike cruise missiles, ballistic missiles are launched high into the atmosphere before descending at extreme speeds, making them far harder to intercept. The Oreshnik is often described as hypersonic because it travels well above Mach 5, reaching speeds of roughly 13,000 kilometers per hour during flight. Its estimated range of about 5,000 kilometers places most of Europe within reach.

What makes it different from other missiles?

The Oreshnik's most notable feature is its ability to deploy multiple independently targetable warheads, a capability more commonly associated with long-range intercontinental missiles. Each warhead can release sub-munitions that separate in mid-flight and strike a target area almost simultaneously. This design increases destructive potential and complicates air defense efforts, particularly if the missile carries live explosives rather than test or dummy payloads. Although Russia claims the missile is "unstoppable," such statements likely exaggerate its battlefield impact. Still, we can agree that intercepting a missile of this type would be extremely difficult.

Has it been used before?

Yes, but rarely. The first confirmed use of the Oreshnik occurred in November 2024, when Russia fired it at a military facility in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Ukrainian officials later said the missile carried non-explosive or dummy warheads, suggesting the launch may have been as much a demonstration as an operational strike. The most recent launch, aimed at western Ukraine near the NATO border, appears to have been far more pointed. While details about the payload remain unclear, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that a critical infrastructure site was hit.

Why is Russia using it now?

Moscow has framed the strike as retaliation, claiming it was a response to an alleged Ukrainian attack on a Russian presidential residence. Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies have dismissed that claim, calling it unfounded. Strategically, the timing suggests a broader motive:



Signaling escalation without crossing the nuclear threshold.



Warning NATO countries that they are within range.



Reinforcing deterrence as peace talks stall.



By choosing a nuclear-capable system (even with a conventional warhead) Russia emphasizes the latent nuclear dimension of the conflict without actually using nuclear weapons.

Did the strike cause major damage?

So far, reported damage appears limited, though details remain sparse. Ukrainian officials said a critical facility was hit, while Russia claimed it targeted drone-production and energy infrastructure, both key pillars of Ukraine's war effort. No casualties were immediately reported. The real impact may be psychological and strategic rather than physical, reminding Ukraine and its allies of Russia's advanced missile capabilities.

Is this a nuclear threat?

The Oreshnik is nuclear-capable, but there is no indication that any nuclear payload was used. Even so, its deployment carries heavy symbolic weight. Ukraine's foreign minister described the strike as a threat to European security and called for a strong international response, arguing that Russia is deliberately testing Western resolve. While the Oreshnik does not fundamentally change the balance on the battlefield, its use raises the stakes by blurring the line between conventional and nuclear signaling.

What happens next?

Russia has indicated that the Oreshnik is now in serial production and has even deployed the system to allied Belarus. That suggests the missile may play a recurring role in Moscow's military messaging. Whether it becomes a regular battlefield weapon or remains a rare tool of intimidation will depend on how the war (and diplomatic efforts to end it) unfold.