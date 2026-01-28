Everything you need to know about the Nipah virus after India confirms two cases

HQ

Airports across Asia have recently introduced Covid-style checks after an outbreak of Nipah virus, a deadly infection currently with no approved cure. While only two confirmed cases have been reported in West Bengal, India, almost 100 people remain in quarantine as authorities work to prevent further spread. Nipah virus, which has appeared in outbreaks across South and Southeast Asia since 1999, is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a high-priority pathogen with epidemic potential. Its high fatality rate and ability to spread between humans, animals, and through contaminated food make it a serious concern for public health authorities worldwide. So here's everything you need to know.

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can pass from animals to humans. Fruit bats of the Pteropus genus are its natural hosts, but it can also infect pigs, dogs, cats, goats, and other animals. Human infections typically occur through direct contact with infected animals or people, or by consuming food contaminated with bat saliva, urine, or feces. First identified during an outbreak among Malaysian pig farmers in 1999, Nipah virus has since caused multiple outbreaks in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. Despite its severity, human cases have historically remained geographically limited to South and Southeast Asia.

Symptoms and risks

The incubation period for Nipah virus is usually 4-21 days, though longer periods have occasionally been reported. Early symptoms resemble flu or pneumonia, including:



Fever.



Headaches.



Muscle pain (myalgia).



Vomiting.



Sore throat.



In severe cases, the virus can cause encephalitis (brain inflammation), meningitis, and other neurological complications. Survivors may experience lasting neurological issues, including seizures or personality changes. Fatality rates range from 40-75%, which is why health authorities monitor outbreaks closely.

How the Nipah virus spreads

Nipah virus can be transmitted in several ways:



Animal-to-human: Direct contact with infected bats or other animals.



Contaminated food: Fruits or fruit products, such as raw or partially fermented date palm sap, contaminated by bats.



Human-to-human: Close contact with infected individuals or their body fluids, particularly in healthcare or caregiving settings.



Airport measures and international response

Airports in Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan are stepping up checks as the Nipah outbreak unfolds. Travelers from West Bengal are now facing fever screenings and other symptom checks, and officials are handing out "Health Beware Cards" to anyone coming from high-risk areas, urging them to seek medical help immediately if they fall ill. Meanwhile, Taiwan has raised the alert to Category 5, the highest level for serious emerging infections. However, experts say the risk outside South and Southeast Asia remains very low...

Treatment and prevention

There is currently no specific treatment or licensed vaccine for Nipah virus. Care for infected patients focuses on intensive supportive measures. Several experimental therapies, including monoclonal antibodies and antivirals, are in development, but prevention is critical, especially for travelers to endemic areas:



Avoid contact with bats and sick animals.



Do not consume raw or partially fermented date palm sap.



Wash and peel fruit thoroughly before eating.



Wear protective gear when handling animals or caring for infected individuals.



Follow strict hygiene and infection control in healthcare settings.



The bottom line

Nipah virus remains a serious but geographically limited threat. While the current outbreak has prompted airport screenings and quarantine measures across Asia, global experts emphasize that awareness, early detection, and strict hygiene are the most effective ways to prevent further spread...