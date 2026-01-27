Everything you need to know about the Doomsday Clock before it is updated on January 27

HQ

As you read this, humanity is just seconds away from disaster. Literally. Today, experts are convening to adjust the Doomsday Clock, the stark symbol of how close we are to global catastrophe. But what does it really mean, and should you start hoarding supplies?

What is the Doomsday Clock?

The Doomsday Clock isn't a literal clock counting down to the end of the world. Created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, it's a metaphorical gauge of existential threats to humanity. Initially, the main worry was nuclear weapons after World War II.

What happens today?

Today, the board of scientists (including experts in climate change, nuclear tech, AI, and security) consults with Nobel laureates to set the clock, usually every January, based on global developments. The closer the hands are to midnight, the closer we are, metaphorically, to "destroying the world." That could mean nuclear war, climate catastrophe, or AI-driven collapse of essential systems.

Where is the clock now?

Last year, the Doomsday Clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight: the closest ever. This reflected a year of major crises: the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tensions in Gaza, climate emergencies, and rising political instability worldwide.

What happens if the clock hits midnight?

Midnight on the Doomsday Clock isn't a fireworks show: it's a warning. It symbolizes that humanity has failed to prevent global catastrophe. That could be nuclear war, climate disaster, or a technological collapse driven by AI. It's a reminder, not a literal countdown...

Why the clock might move closer this year?

Experts warn that current geopolitical tensions, climate inaction, and rapid AI developments could push the clock even closer to midnight. In short, the Doomsday Clock is a barometer of risk. Its movement isn't the apocalypse itself: it's a call to action, a reminder that the decisions we make today can either push humanity closer to disaster or pull us back from the brink.

How close have we come to the end of the world?

Year: Minute to midnight



2025: 1.29



2023: 1.5



2020: 1.67



2018: Two



2017: 2.5



2015: Three



2012: Five



2010: Six



2007: Five



2002: Seven



1998: Nine



1995: 14



1991: 17



1990: 10



1988: Six



1984: Three



1981: Four



1980: Seven



1974: Nine



1972: 12



1969: 10



1968: Seven



1963: 12



1960: Seven



1953: Two



1949: Three



1947: Seven



Later today, we will find out what's the time for 2026...