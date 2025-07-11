Everything you need to know about the 2025 World Aquatics Championships and how to watch it live

HQ

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships have just begun in Singapore. From July 11 to August 3, our attention will go into this Southeast Asia island, where a record 206 nations are participating this year, five more than the 2024 edition in Doha, bringing in 2,500 athletes in total.

The Championships, usually held every two year, feature 77 medal events in six categories, Most of them take place at purpose-built World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) in Singapore. Those are:



Swimming



Diving



High diving



Open water swimming



Artistic swimming



Water polo



The competition lasts for three weeks, although the first week will only focus on water polo, which in turn may be one of the most exciting events in the championships, and one of the most open categories, with the Spanish women's team, Gold in the Paris Olympics, already rampaging: 23-4 to South Africa in the opening match of the championship, and the reigning World Champions, USA, aso beating their first rival, China, 15-7.

Men's water polo will start on Saturday, July 12, and the group stage will last until July 19, with women's finals on Wednesday, July 23, and men's finals on Thursday July 24.

Open water swimming will be the next, from July 15 to July 20, followed by Artistic swimming between July 18 and July 24, and diving and high diving from July 24 and July 26 respectively. Swimming, which consists on the bulk of events, including 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m relay, 1500m on butterfly, breaststroke, freestyle or medley, will begin on July 27.

You can check the full World Aquatics Championships schedule here.

How to watch the World Aquatics Championships

The time difference between Singapore and Europe poses a few problems for European viewers, but thankfully many events will still take place in the morning or afternoon in our time zone. That includes the water polo finals, between 10:00 CEST and 15:35 CEST.

Each nation will have different broadcasters and probably will focus on different events. If you don't find what you want to see, Eurosport on Demand works on most European countries. This is a edited lists of local broadcasters in Europe, but you can fin the full list of broadcasters worldwide here: