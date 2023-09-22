Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder in one trailer

Got questions about Nintendo highly anticipated game? Chances are you'll get your answers here.

Some fairly detailed trailers and David's impressions after playing parts of the game have hopefully made you realise that Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems so impressive that it actually deserves to go up against Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the 20th of October. Still, not everyone have time to watch every trailer and/or read previews, so Nintendo has as usual made it easy for people to get caught up.

The Japanese company has released a so-called overview trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder that shows and explains pretty much everything you should know about the game. This includes the game's story, the 7 different worlds we'll get to explore, some of the wacky power-ups, who the playable characters are and how you can make the game easier. Everything in less than seven minutes.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

