Everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder in one trailer

Some fairly detailed trailers and David's impressions after playing parts of the game have hopefully made you realise that Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems so impressive that it actually deserves to go up against Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the 20th of October. Still, not everyone have time to watch every trailer and/or read previews, so Nintendo has as usual made it easy for people to get caught up.

The Japanese company has released a so-called overview trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder that shows and explains pretty much everything you should know about the game. This includes the game's story, the 7 different worlds we'll get to explore, some of the wacky power-ups, who the playable characters are and how you can make the game easier. Everything in less than seven minutes.