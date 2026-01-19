Everything you need to know about Spain's rail network

HQ

Spain is in mourning after a devastating railway disaster on Sunday night that claimed at least 39 lives and injured more than 150 passengers, marking one of the deadliest rail accidents in the country's modern history.

Two high‑speed passenger trains collided and derailed near the small town of Adamuz in the province of Córdoba, southern Spain, after one train left its track and struck an oncoming service on the adjacent line. Emergency services worked through the night amid wreckage and twisted metal, as families awaited news of loved ones.

What happened in the crash

The tragedy unfolded just before 8 p.m. local time when an Iryo high‑speed train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed. Its rear carriages veered onto the track of a Renfe Alvia service heading toward Huelva and crashed into it. The impact forced several carriages of the Alvia train down a steep embankment.

Both trains were traveling within speed limits (far from the excessive speeds that have caused past disasters) and authorities reported the section of track had recently been renovated and the Iryo train inspected in the last few years.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente said the investigation will take "weeks, if not longer," and has not yet ruled on the potential mechanical or infrastructure failures that may have triggered the derailment. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled engagements in Madrid, visited the region, and declared a period of national mourning for the victims.

Spain's rail network: A high‑speed success story with a rare breakdown

Spain's rail system is one of the most extensive and admired in Europe, especially its high‑speed network (Alta Velocidad Española, AVE). With more than 3,100 km of high‑speed track (the largest in Europe) the network connects major cities from the southern tip near Cádiz to the French border in the northeast.

High‑speed travel has become a preferred alternative to flying for many Spaniards. Millions of passengers ride AVE trains annually, with safety measures that include advanced signaling, rigorous inspections, and multiple redundant systems designed to prevent collisions.

Yet even with advanced technology and a strong safety record, Spain has not been immune to rail disasters, especially in earlier decades and before the full expansion of modern high‑speed infrastructure.

A history of tragedies on Spanish rails

While rare compared with the millions of safe journeys each year, several historic rail disasters in Spain remind the nation of the risks inherent in rail travel:



Torre del Bierzo (1944): Often cited as the deadliest rail accident in Spanish history, a collision inside a tunnel in León killed scores of passengers. Early reports were suppressed by authorities at the time, but later estimates place the death toll well over 100.



Angrois, Santiago de Compostela (2013): The deadliest crash in recent decades occurred when a high‑speed Alvia train derailed on a curve due to excessive speed, killing 80 people and injuring more than 140.



Chinchilla de Montearagón (2003): A collision between a passenger and freight train in Albacete province killed 19 and injured dozens.



Other notable tragedies: Mid‑20th‑century collisions near Barcelona (1961) and other line incidents reflect a time when rail technology and safety systems were far less advanced than today.



These disasters helped shape later safety reforms, from automatic train protection systems to stricter operational protocols implemented across national operator Renfe and infrastructure manager ADIF.