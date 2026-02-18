HQ

Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar, begins when the new crescent moon (hilal) is sighted after the end of the month of Sha'ban. Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, dates shift about 10-11 days earlier each year, and local moon sightings or astronomical calculations determine when communities begin fasting. In 2026, the new moon is expected to be visible in late February, meaning the first fasting days fall around 18-19 February in Europe, with exact timing varying by country and religious authority. So here's everything you need to know about Ramadan and why start dates differ across countries.

How the start date is determined?

Ramadan begins at sunset immediately after the new crescent moon is sighted. Traditionally, this could be by eye or with telescopes, but many European councils and mosques now also use astronomical calculations to forecast visibility and set start dates. Because the moon isn't visible everywhere at the same time, different countries, and even different Islamic authorities within the same country, may announce different start dates for Ramadan.

United Kingdom



Expected first fasting day: 18 or 19 February 2026.



The UK's Islamic communities often follow local moonsighting groups or decisions from international councils. Crescent visibility predictions suggest Ramadan's first fast is most likely on 18 February, with some groups listing 19 February depending on calculation methods and local sightings.



France



Disputed start: 18 or 19 February 2026.



France has seen differing announcements: the Grand Mosque of Paris declared Wednesday 18 February as the first fasting day, while the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), relying on scientific and astronomical data, set Thursday 19 February as the start. This reflects broader debates over moonsighting vs. calendar‑based decisions.



Germany



Likely start: 18 or 19 February 2026.



German Muslim communities are also divided, with some mosques and councils opting for 18 February and others 19 February. Many organisations in Germany follow unified calendar rulings that align with astronomical calculations suggesting a 19 February start, but local decisions may vary.



Italy



Expected start: 18 or 19 February 2026.



In Italy, local mosques and Islamic centres have not universally agreed on a single date, but most announcements and calendars point to a start around 18 February, with some Islamic authorities preferring 19 February in line with broader European fatwa councils. Evidence from community discussions reflects both dates in local practice.



Spain



Confirmed start: Wednesday, 18 February 2026.



The Islamic Commission of Spain confirmed that Ramadan has begun in Spain after the lunar crescent was sighted at sunset on 17 February. That makes 18 February the first official fasting day in the country.



What happens once Ramadan starts?



Fasting: Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset each day.



Prayer & worship: Night prayers (Tarawih) and extra Qur'an recitation are common.



Charity: Giving zakat and supporting the needy increases during Ramadan.



Eid al‑Fitr: The end of Ramadan is marked by Eid al‑Fitr, expected around 19-20 March 2026, depending on the next moon sighting.



Why dates differ across countries?

The variation in start dates across countries, and even within them, comes down to: