Everything you need to know about Macron's "Top Gun" sunglasses: Model, price, purpose, and more

HQ

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron's eyewear drew almost as much attention as his speech. Sporting dark, reflective aviator sunglasses indoors, Macron sparked a viral frenzy online, with social media users dubbing the look "Top Gun" and creating memes imagining him squaring off with United States President Donald Trump.

The glasses, a Pacific S 01 model from French luxury brand Henry Jullien, were gifted to Macron in 2024. Retailing at 659 euros ($770), the aviators feature classic mirrored lenses and a sleek frame, making them perfect for cinematic comparisons, even if their primary purpose that day was medical. Macron's office explained he wore the glasses indoors to protect his eyes after a burst blood vessel.

Emmanuel Macron // Shutterstock

Online, the reaction was immediate. Memes flooded X, with one depicting a playful "duel in Davos" between Macron and Trump, complete with military-style flight suits. Searches for Henry Jullien glasses surged worldwide, peaking early Wednesday, and the company reported a flood of calls from customers eager to buy the same style. iVision Tech, the Italian parent company, saw its shares jump nearly 6% following the exposure.

But the attention wasn't just about fashion. Macron used his speech to condemn Trump's threats of tariffs on France and other European nations, calling such pressure "fundamentally unacceptable" amid the United States push to acquire Greenland. Even as the internet talked about the aviators, Macron's message on European unity and transatlantic diplomacy remained clear, and he promised Europe will stand up to "bullies".

Further reading: Nike sells out outfit worn by Maduro.