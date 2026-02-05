Everything you need to know about Luanniao: China's "Star Wars"-style flying aircraft carrier

HQ

China has unveiled a futuristic concept for a space-based aircraft carrier designed to deploy unmanned fighter jets from the edge of Earth's atmosphere. Dubbed Luanniao, the project has grabbed attention for its sheer scale and ambition, while raising serious doubts among defence experts. If you are wondering what this project is about, then, here's everything you need to know about Luanniao.

What is the Luanniao?

The Luanniao is a proposed space warship revealed through a concept video released by Chinese state media. It appears as a vast, triangular, grey craft, more sci-fi than conventional military hardware. According to Beijing, it would operate above current air-defence systems and serve as a launch platform for unmanned combat aircraft.

How big would it be?

If built, the Luanniao would dwarf any existing warship. China claims it would measure around 242 metres in length and 684 metres in width, with a take-off weight of roughly 120,000 tonnes, far beyond today's aircraft carriers or spaceplanes.

What would it carry?

State media says the carrier could deploy up to 88 unmanned Xuan Nu fighter jets. These would not be lightweight drones but heavier, stealth-capable aircraft, reportedly able to launch hypersonic missiles while operating near the boundary of space.

Why does China say it matters?

Operating above weather systems, fighter jets, and most surface-to-air missiles, such a platform could theoretically position itself over strategic targets and strike from above. Analysts say this would offer China a major military advantage, particularly in flashpoints such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Why are experts sceptical?

Defence specialists question whether the required technology exists at all. Keeping a massive craft hovering near the edge of the atmosphere would demand unprecedented propulsion systems and enormous fuel reserves. Placing it in orbit would introduce new risks, including vulnerability to space debris and anti-satellite weapons.

What about rockets and launch systems?

Launching something of this scale would require a heavy, reusable rocket. China continues to work on reusable launch systems but remains years behind operational capability. Experts estimate Beijing could still be a decade or more away from matching systems like SpaceX's.

Is this part of a bigger plan?

Yes. The Luanniao sits within China's broader Nantianmen (South Heavenly Gate) Project, led by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. The initiative also includes concepts like the Baidi sixth-generation fighter, designed to operate at near-space altitudes and showcased publicly in 2024.

Why announce it now?

Analysts see the timing as strategic. Domestically, the project feeds a narrative of technological leadership and future military dominance. Internationally, it signals ambition, projecting an image of capabilities that regional rivals cannot match, even if the platform never leaves the drawing board.

When could it become reality?

China claims the Luanniao could become operational in 20 to 30 years. Most experts remain unconvinced, viewing it less as an imminent weapon system and more as a long-term vision, or a carefully staged show of intent...

