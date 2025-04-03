English
Everything you need to know about "Liberation Day"

Trump's new tariff list unveiled.

The latest news on the United States. President Donald Trump announced a sweeping package of tariffs on Wednesday. For those wondering what's really behind the headlines, here's a closer look at what he has dubbed "Liberation Day."

"This is one of the most important days in our nation's history," Trump declared during a Rose Garden briefing, emphasizing that these measures are designed to curb what he views as long-standing abuses by foreign trade practices.

The new policy introduces a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars starting at midnight, a step intended to invigorate the domestic auto industry. In addition, the administration detailed a series of reciprocal tariffs targeting roughly 60 nations. Notable among these are:


  • European Union: 20%.

  • China: 54%.

  • Cambodia: 49%.

  • Vietnam: 46%.

  • Thailand: 36%.

  • Taiwan: 32%.

  • South Africa: 30%.

  • Japan: 24%.

For countries not specifically listed, a baseline tariff of 10% will now apply.

Donald Trump // Shutterstock

