Everything you need to know about "Liberation Day"

The latest news on the United States . President Donald Trump announced a sweeping package of tariffs on Wednesday. For those wondering what's really behind the headlines, here's a closer look at what he has dubbed "Liberation Day."

"This is one of the most important days in our nation's history," Trump declared during a Rose Garden briefing, emphasizing that these measures are designed to curb what he views as long-standing abuses by foreign trade practices.

The new policy introduces a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars starting at midnight, a step intended to invigorate the domestic auto industry. In addition, the administration detailed a series of reciprocal tariffs targeting roughly 60 nations. Notable among these are:



European Union : 20%.

China : 54%.

Cambodia : 49%.

Vietnam : 46%.

Thailand : 36%.

Taiwan : 32%.

South Africa : 30%.

Japan: 24%.



For countries not specifically listed, a baseline tariff of 10% will now apply.