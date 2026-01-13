Everything you need to know about Code Vein II
Bandai Namco is gearing up ahead of one of the first major releases in 2026.
The gaming world is slowly starting to pick up again with a gradual increase in the number of releases. One of the titles launching in the first month of the year is Bandai Namco's role-playing game Code Vein II, in which the world (as so often before in role-playing games) is threatened.
The only one who can set things right is a Revenant Hunter, who is, of course, played by you. This leads to a series of time travels to change things with the goal of avoiding the collapse of the world. Bandai Namco promises Soulslike-inspired battles and good opportunities to customise weapons and abilities.
The game will be released on January 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. Below, you will find a new and quite comprehensive overview trailer with extra everything and lots of gameplay.