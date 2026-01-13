Everything you need to know about Code Vein II

HQ

The gaming world is slowly starting to pick up again with a gradual increase in the number of releases. One of the titles launching in the first month of the year is Bandai Namco's role-playing game Code Vein II, in which the world (as so often before in role-playing games) is threatened.

The only one who can set things right is a Revenant Hunter, who is, of course, played by you. This leads to a series of time travels to change things with the goal of avoiding the collapse of the world. Bandai Namco promises Soulslike-inspired battles and good opportunities to customise weapons and abilities.

The game will be released on January 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. Below, you will find a new and quite comprehensive overview trailer with extra everything and lots of gameplay.