Everything you need to know about Briar, the Restrained Hunger

HQ

Just when you thought Noxus couldn't get any spookier, a vampiric renegade from the Grey Legion has come crawling from the shadows to join League of Legends' ever-growing champion roster.

Who is Briar?

Briar, the Restrained Hunger is a "failed" experiment from the shadowy Noxian organisation known as the Black Rose. Tied heavily to their Grey Legionnaires - bloodthirsty zombie warriors reanimated to fight again - Briar is a similar experiment but more vampiric in nature. Unlike the sophisticated and suave Count Dracula style vampire represented by Vladimir, Briar is something more feral and bestial, an insatiably hungry ghoul that sits somewhere between Nosferatu and Gollum in terms of aesthetics. After breaking free from her creators, Briar is on a mission to figure out what she wants to do in the world, make a few friends, and have a few snacks along the way.

HQ

Behind the Scenes on Briar

It's clear that Briar is a project the team at Riot have been very excited to work on, and a lot of that shows through in the bubble and charm that is so crucial to the character's personality. Max Folkman is the narrative writer behind Briar, who is the first champion he's taken the narrative lead on whilst working for Riot. Folkman expressed that there is something crucial to Briar's characterisation in terms of innocence - she may be a ravenous, blood-sucking ghoul, but she isn't necessarily evil - Briar is a very primal depiction of vampirism as a need to seek out sustenance and feed compulsively.

This is an ad:

As she explores the world with her newfound freedom, Briar is seeking kindred spirits to ally herself with and make some sense of the world, all whilst keeping her hunger under control. Previously this had been kept in check by Briar's pillory - the large, runed, spikey set of manacles clasped around her hands and head - but in times of great bloodlust following her escape Briar is able to free herself of this restraint. Interestingly, Folkman noted that Briar's pillory is similar to Riven's runic blade both in terms of aesthetics and functionality - it can be broken apart and reformed, and this may lead to some interesting narrative moments between the two characters if they meet. Folkman's favourite interactions that Briar has are with Sion, however, with the lumbering general being the poster boy for the Grey Legion and Briar being their biggest failure.

Briar's ability design was led by Riot August, who said that she originally had an ultimate dealing 1,000,000 true damage to herself and then resurrecting, feasting on nearby champions. As fun as this sounds, it is a 'little' over the top, but encapsulates what Briar is all about for August - losing control. Repurposing some parts of an old Naafiri kit to this end, Briar was born, with a kit centred around buffing and self-taunting which locks players out from inputting on the champion's actions when going into a feeding frenzy on an enemy. August noted that Briar - unlike many recent champions - wasn't designed with competitive professional play as a particularly important part of discussion, but is instead a fun character for the design team and for fans alike who is functionally and philosophically unique in her gameplay from League of Legends' pre-existing roster. Intended for the jungle, but with the option to flex into the top lane, it'll be interesting to see how this coin flip strategy plays out on the rift.

This is an ad:

Ability Rundown

Briar's Passive is Crimson Curse - Briar has no innate health regeneration, but instead gains ramping healing as her health decreases. Additionally, Briar's attacks apply a stacking bleed that deals damage over time and heals Briar for a fraction of it. Briar heals for any remaining bleed damage when an enemy dies.

Briar's Q ability is Head Rush - Briar leaps to a target, stunning them and breaking their armour. During a blood frenzy, Briar will stop prioritising Champion targets if she casts this ability on a minion.

Briar's W ability is Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack - Briar breaks out of her pillory, entering a Blood Frenzy during which she gains Attack Speed and Movement Speed, and her attacks deal damage in an area. During the Blood Frenzy, Briar relentlessly pursues the nearest enemy (prioritising champions) and can reactivate the ability to take a bite out of her target on her next attack, which deals additional damage based on the target's missing health and healing her based on damage dealt.

Briar's E ability is Chilling Scream - during a Blood Frenzy, Briar can cast this ability and will begin channelling, taking reduced damage and healing a portion of her max health. The scream damages and slows enemies hit, whilst also ending the Blood Frenzy. If fully charged, the scream knocks back and enemies who hit walls are stunned.

Briar's R ability is Certain Death - Briar kicks a hemolith, which travels a large distance and marks the first enemy hit as prey. Briar then dashes to her prey, fearing surrounding enemies on arrival and entering a state of hematomania, gaining additional Armour, Magic Resist, Lifesteal and Movement Speed, and the effects of Blood Frenzy. Briar will pursue the enemy until one of them dies, or she breaks out of the hematomania with Chilling Scream.

Briar will be taking a bite out of the rift starting today, 13th September.