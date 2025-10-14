Everything we know about Teraleak: The biggest leak in Nintendo and Pokémon's history

HQ

Although it didn't come to the forefront of the news until several months later, the truth is that just over a year ago, a user leaked tons of information on Discord, including, for example, the number of new Mega Evolutions we'll see in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A. These leaks seriously worried Nintendo, who quickly mobilised their army of lawyers to hunt down the insider GameFreakOUT. It seems they didn't have much success, because yesterday afternoon, almost a year after the first Teraleak, the 'Pókeleaks' are back.

We are going to try to structure all the new information of what is already considered the biggest leak in Nintendo's history in parts, without sensationalism and sticking to the sources or replicas that still keep the images on social networks. Of course, nothing you're going to see or read here is official or definitive information on what Game Freak, The Pokémon Company, or Nintendo has planned, but all indications are that this would have been the plan of the three companies for the Pokémon franchise in video games for this current generation on Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A wasn't the initial plan: It was going to be a game set in Johto.

Let's start with what's closest to us. Although Pokémon Legends Z-A is set in the urban environment of Lumiose City in the Kalos region, early sketches of Pokémon Legends 2 indicate that it would have been a title set in the open wilds of Johto, as 'Arceus' was. In fact, the documents show it as Pokémon Ho-Oh and Pokémon Lugia, as the plan was to release them in 2024, the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokémon Gold and Silver.

It also continued the exploration of earlier eras in the Pokémon universe. It would have been set in a time before Pokémon trainers, and would eventually explore the origin of Pokémon training. The protagonist of the adventure would be a time traveller who led the Pokémon and revived three of them.

All of this information, as we now know, was discarded in favour of the "present-day" setting of Lumiose City in Kalos, and presumably will never be made into an actual game. However, there is always the possibility that some of this storyline could be used in a hypothetical Pokémon Legends 3. In Pokémon Legends: Z-A there was a prototype PokéRide in which the protagonist could move around on Pokémon and across rooftops, too. The size of the Pokémon and the character's way of riding on it would fit perfectly, looking at the modelling of the account in X.

There are no remakes in development for Pokémon Black and White.

Bitter news, as we were definitely confident at every Pokémon Presents that the rumours of Gen 5 remakes were true. From Game Freak's leaked documentation we now know that there are no remakes in the works for Pokémon Black and White, but they do clarify that if such a project is eventually greenlit in the future, it will be done from scratch, with a lot of love and affection for the Unova (Thesselia) region.

Pokémon Legends: Galar would be the next 10th generation release

There isn't much information about it, but in the leaked documentation there is a PowerPoint screen pointing to Project Ringo (which, translated, means "apple"), which from the images suggests that it would be set in the region of Galar. The plan, according to the documents (remember, these are leaks of very old plans and everything could have changed) will be in 2027 or 2028.

Possible Pokémon Gen 10: Wind and Waves

This is where things start to get VERY interesting. Game Freak's documentation (dating back to 2021, as reported by Insider Gaming) talks about the tenth generation of games being a dual-generation game with a theme of "infinity", with a new game engine.

Pokémon Wind/Waves would be set in the Southeast Asian region and feature a new Weather Moves mechanic. It also appears to be (or would have been) directed by Shigeru Ohmori (head of design on Pokémon Pearl and Diamond, Director of Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and also Sun and Moon). The plot seems to revolve around a boy who finds himself travelling around the region with his family after winning a lottery prize, while meeting a young Pokémon professor who is studying weather phenomena with Wind and Waves. There is also a development organisation that is deforesting and consuming the area's resources, which suggests that these will be the villains of the story.

Logos for Pokémon Wind and Pokémon Wave appeared on 4chan a couple of weeks ago, so it's quite likely that this was The Pokémon Company's plan. However, something must have changed, because the plan was to release this title in 2025.

The dream Pokémon MMO: Project Seed

If there's one thing that everyone is really excited about what this Teraleak might have come up with, it's that there's repeated mention of something called Seed. Seed is the codename for a Pokémon game with online multiplayer systems that would be set in the entire archipelago of Japan. In other words, it would be a multi-regional Pokémon, spanning from the first to the fourth generation.

Seed would also see the next big technical leap for the franchise as it would be developed with the new game engine, Pokémon X engine, which would make it possible to recreate the most lush and detailed environments seen in the series. We would also be able to travel between islands, and there have even been prototypes of underwater environments, which would be explorable.

Documentation suggests that Seed is planned for release in 2028, so it will undoubtedly be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Gen 11 in 2030

Briefly mentioned as part of a team organisation process, the leak mentions that the eleventh generation of Pokémon games is estimated for release in 2030, but no codename, storyline, or inspiration for this project is mentioned. It is estimated that several members of the development team from current releases would be performing dual roles to support this project, but nothing else is mentioned.

And that's basically a summary of all the information that has come out about Pokémon in the last few days. Again, we remind you that none of this is official and that neither Nintendo, Game Freak, nor The Pokémon Company has made any statement on the matter.